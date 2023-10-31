Quantum Error has already made its budget back

HQ

Quantum Error, the upcoming third-person shooter, has already made back its budget thanks to the amount of digital pre-orders it has received.

This was confirmed via the game's Twitter/X page, where the developers thanked everyone who's pre-ordered and said they can't wait for us to play Quantum Error. With physical pre-orders as well, it's possible that the game has already made a profit.

The PC and Xbox Series X/S versions of Quantum Error will come at a later date, but it'll be available to play on Friday the 3rd of November on PS5. The shooter was first revealed back in 2020, but since then it went pretty quiet, returning properly this year to announce it had gone gold out of the blue.

Are you excited for Quantum Error?