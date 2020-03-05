PvZ: Battle for Neighborville is free this weekend on Xbox One

End of the week means a new round of Free Play Days games from Microsoft, in which a selection of games is made free for everyone with subscriptions of either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The games will be free to play during the weekend until Monday at 08:00 (GMT). As has been the case during most weeks this year, three games are included in this offer and those are:

• Black Desert Online

• Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

• Rainbow Six: Siege

As per usual, those games are also discounted during the weekend if you would happen to like them and wants to keeps them. It's worth pointing out that Rainbow Six: Siege is also free during this period for PC and Playstation 4 (something we have reported about earlier this week).

Will you be downloading and play any of those games this weekend?