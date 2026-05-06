Puy du Fou investigates allegations of buried animals inside the theme park

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The multi-awarded historical theme park Puy du Fou opened its doors in Spain five years ago, in the also-historical city of Toledo, in the Castilla-La Mancha region, for the French outdoors concept to meet great success. However, now ex-employees of the complex have told newspaper elDiario that animals were allegedly buried inside the park's grounds, which could imply irregularities regarding animal welfare, carcass disposal, and more.

The park says it had no knowledge of the practises but now pretends to clarify the events. After the report made it to the public, Puy du Fou said they'd investigate the facts internally, determine potential wrongdoing, and identify responsibilities, while also contacting the competent authorities.

But this is not enough for environmental groups, such as Ecologistas en Acción Castilla-La Mancha, who are also demanding an independent investigation, claiming that owners and managers were in the know, to the point of applying reprisals against workers who raised concerns.

The reasons behind this alleged clandestine burial are unknown, as well as the animal species involved, that may or not may come from the different shows on offer at the spectacle (raptors and horses are for instance shown prominently at the event's official site).