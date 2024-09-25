Psylocke is the next hero to be added to Marvel Rivals' roster

HQ

Marvel Rivals already has a stacked cast of playable heroes set to be available to check out and master when the hero-shooter debuts in December. But the already announced collection won't be all that's available, as now it has been revealed that Psylocke is joining the cast.

The psionic energy wielding heroine will be coming to the game and available to play at launch on December 6. We're told (and briefly shown) that she will use her Sai powers to manifest and enhance an array of weapons, be it crossbows or shuriken or her razor-sharp sword, all on top of using blinking and agile movement abilities to quickly navigate and traverse each map.

As for who Psylocke is, Marvel Rivals has provided a brief explanation of the character, saying: "She was ripped from her reality by the Timestream Entanglement. Now, the formidable feudal warrior Psylocke is ready to strike in Marvel Rivals!"

Check out the trailer for Psylocke below.