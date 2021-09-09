Psychonauts 2 gets a well deserved accolades trailer

HQ

It was a 16 year long wait from the original Psychonauts that was debuted 2005 to Psychonauts 2 that was launched last month. Fortunately, it was worth waiting for and we consider it a serious GOTY candidate, something we explain in our review.

And we weren't the only ones thinking this, as Double Fine has now released an accolades trailer filled with praise. But there's also plenty of gameplay that shows what a fantastic title this is. Check it out below and hurry up and get it.

Psychonauts 2 is released for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass, so hurry up and get it already.