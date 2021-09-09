LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Encased
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 gets a well deserved accolades trailer

It seems that several other outlets shared our praise for the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was a 16 year long wait from the original Psychonauts that was debuted 2005 to Psychonauts 2 that was launched last month. Fortunately, it was worth waiting for and we consider it a serious GOTY candidate, something we explain in our review.

And we weren't the only ones thinking this, as Double Fine has now released an accolades trailer filled with praise. But there's also plenty of gameplay that shows what a fantastic title this is. Check it out below and hurry up and get it.

Psychonauts 2 is released for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass, so hurry up and get it already.

HQ
Psychonauts 2

Related texts

Psychonauts 2Score

Psychonauts 2
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Tim Schafer and co have done the impossible and have delivered a superior follow-up.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy