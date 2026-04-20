PSG publish statement regarding Vitinha's injury during loss with Lyon

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Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that Vitinha suffered an "inflammation" during the 2-1 loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, and will "remain under medical care for the next few days". A further assessment will be carried out at the end of the week". This confirms that the midfielder will miss this Wednesday's match against Nantes, and is doubtful for the following league match against Angers on Saturday, April 25, but doesn't close the door for the Portuguese star appearing in next week's game against Bayern Munich.

There are fears that, if Vitinha's injury doesn't improve, he would miss the upcoming match with PSG in the Champions League. The injury happened at a very crucial time for the club, and with Ligue 1 sill undecided, with Lens closing the distance.

PSG will aim for a second Champions League in a row and plays the first leg in Paris on Tuesday, April 28, with the second leg in Munich on May 6. PSG also plays against Lorient between the two legs of the knockout, and then they have three Ligue 1 games pending, including a potentially definitive match on May 13 against Lens.