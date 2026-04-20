PSG's loss to Lyon means that Ligue 1 title race with Lens is still wide open

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain remain favourites for the Ligue 1 title, a title they have won 11 times in the last 13 editions, but it has not been smooth sailing for the team led by Luis Enrique, and trouble continues after being defeated at home by Lyon last Sunday, 2-1, with goals by Endrick and Moreira in the first 18 minutes. The defeat means the PSG leads the league with 63 points, only one more than Lens (62 points), with four matchdays remaining.

A similar case to the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester City? Well, in this case PSG has a bigger edge, as they have a game in hand, a delayed match at home against Nantes (second from the bottom) that will be played on Wednesday, April 22.

If PSG wins that match, the lead will become four points, although they cannot afford any other slip like yesterday's, specially because there is still a direct match between Lens and PSG (played at Lens' stadium), delayed -very controversially- from Matchday 29, to be played on May 13, only four days before the unified final matchday on May 17.

If PSG fails to win on Wednesday, Lens would have the chance to win the league and accomplish a huge upset if they win all of their remaining games. PSG (who may miss Vitinha due to injury for the next days) has the added pressure of playing the Champions League semi-finals with Bayern Munich in the next two weeks, while RC Lens will play the French Cup semi-finals with Toulouse on Tuesday April 21 (a competition where PSG was eliminated already).