PSG and Bayern break records with a 5-4 Champions League semi-final

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The Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain did not disappoint and broke records in the history of the competition, with nine goals between the two, the highest scoring semi-final in the history of the European Cup since Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 6-3 in the 1959-60, and the first of any European semi-final that both sides scored at least four goals, and only the second of any Champions League knockout since Chelsea and Liverpool's 4-4 quarter-final in 2009.

Even PSG coach Luis Enrique, who saw his team went from 5-2 to 5-4, was amazed by the talent both teams equally displayed on the field, with everyone desperate to score more goals no matter what. "I think it was the best match I have ever managed as a coach. It had amazing rhythm, trying to play offensive football, trying to show their quality. I think everybody had fun watching the match. I'm happy because we won" (via BBC).

Perhaps the best thing from a football perspective is that, with a 5-4 result for PSG, anything can still happen in the second leg. Bayern's manager Vincent Kompany was aware that defensive mistakes caused the five goals, for the first time Bayern concedes five goals in the competition in 31 years, but also admitted that "the game is such fine margins, you either go full into the battles, or retreat fully. The in-between doesn't work against that level of players".

The knockout will be decided on Wednesday May 6, to qualify for a final against Arsenal or Atlético de Madrid.