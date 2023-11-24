PS Portal sold more than twice as many units as Xbox consoles last week in Spain

HQ

Although Black Friday is celebrated today in shops around the world, the truth is that the offers have been appearing for a few weeks now, something that we have noticed in the prices of consoles and video games.

Even the newer, non-discounted products are off to a good start. In Spain this has happened to PS Portal. Sony's Remote Play system for PlayStation 5 has sold 5,700 units in its first week, which is more than double (almost triple, in fact) the number of Xbox Series units sold in the same period (around 2,000 consoles).

A solid start for Sony's latest peripheral this generation, but one that it will have to keep promoting to keep alive in the market. This year's previous release, PS VR2, also started off very well in Spain (8,000 headsets in its first week), but soon after sales plummeted to barely 100 units a week.