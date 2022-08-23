Project Cars 1 and 2 will be delisted soon

HQ

Slightly Mad Studios released Project Cars in 2015, and then back in 2017 we got Project Cars 2. Soon both of these games won't be available anymore, since they are being "delisted". The reason is that the licences for the cars and tracks used in the game are expiring.

Project Cars will be delisted on October 3rd, and Project Cars 2 on September 21st. The games are still fully playable after these dates, including multiplayer mode.

So, if you have ever considered buying either one of these games, now is the time to do so.