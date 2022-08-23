Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Project CARS

      Project Cars 1 and 2 will be delisted soon

      So grab them while you still can.

      HQ

      Slightly Mad Studios released Project Cars in 2015, and then back in 2017 we got Project Cars 2. Soon both of these games won't be available anymore, since they are being "delisted". The reason is that the licences for the cars and tracks used in the game are expiring.

      Project Cars will be delisted on October 3rd, and Project Cars 2 on September 21st. The games are still fully playable after these dates, including multiplayer mode.

      So, if you have ever considered buying either one of these games, now is the time to do so.

      Project CARS

