Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will also launch on PC and PS5

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We've been following the development of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam for some time now, with new promises that the game would debut this year. While that is still the case, we don't yet know a firm release date, despite a recent trailer sharing some very promising news all the same.

As part of a recent Level-5 event, it has been confirmed that Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is still slated for a launch later in 2026 and that this arrival will be accompanied by not just a Switch version of the game, but also a PC and a PS5 edition too.

This was mentioned in a new trailer for the game, presenting yet another teaser of what to expect. You can see this latest glimpse of the game below, all ahead of the eventual arrival down the line.