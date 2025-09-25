Professor Layton and the New World of Steam has been delayed

HQ

Developer Level 5 has recently made the announcement that its anticipated next chapter in the Professor Layton series will not be launching in 2025 as was expected. A delay has occurred and it has pushed the game into a 2026 launch window, all as part of an effort to ensure that the best version of the game is delivered.

"Level 5 Inc. would like to begin by offering its sincere apologies to all fans who have been looking forward to the release of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. Although the release was originally scheduled for 2025, in order to deliver the game in the best possible form, the launch has been rescheduled for 2026."

The developer signs off with: "We deeply regret any inconvenience this delay may cause and greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support."

With the delay happening, a new trailer for the game has arrived, which you can see below.