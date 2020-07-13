Professor Layton and the Lost Future HD out now

You're watching Advertisements

Those looking to relive memories of the age of the Nintendo DS but in sweet HD can do so on their mobile devices today, as the third entry in the Professor Layton series, Professor Layton and the Lost Future, was released for Android and iOS today. The HD version comes a decade after the original version and brings the game's animation, cutscenes and puzzles to this generation.

The European release comes localised in English, French, Italian, German and Castillan Spanish and those willing to grab a copy can now get it at an early-bird discount of £13.99/$13.99/€14.99 (standard prices are £15.99/$15.99/€17.99) until July 27.

The Professor Layton Trilogy Bundle pack on iOS is also discounted until July 27.

