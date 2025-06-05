Production has started on the second season of Your Friends & Neighbors

HQ

You have to give credit to Apple for setting out a vision for how to efficiently run its streaming service and sticking to it. While there are a few exceptions to the formula, like Severance, which has delivered two seasons in three years, many of the streamer's projects manage to arrive on a consistent basis, and clearly Your Friends & Neighbors will be continuing that trend.

Following the first season of the show wrapping up just a few days ago, the already greenlit second season has now entered production. We've been given a brief teaser of what this next chapter of the show might offer in a social media post starring Jon Hamm, but other details are being kept under wraps for the time being.

This includes the premiere date for the next round of episodes, which a reasonable guess would suggest it will arrive sometime in 2026. If you haven't watched the first season of the show, check out our review of it here.