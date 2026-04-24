Production has started on Scooby-Doo: Origins

Jinkies! Netflix has announced that the first season of its live-action Scooby-Doo series has officially begun filming. Known as Scooby-Doo: Origins, this project explores the formative years of the Mystery Inc. gang and sees how they handle and overcome their first supernatural case.

This series will introduce a new cast as the Scooby-Doo heroes, with Tanner Hagen as Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred, and Mckenna Grace as Daphne (a returning role after the actress voiced the young version of the character in Scoob!). Beyond this, casting news is a much tighter affair with only Paul Walter Hauser confirmed for the show in an undisclosed role. It's also unclear how Scooby-Doo will be featured, i.e. either as a real dog or an animated add-on to the live-action series.

With this production news, Netflix has also shared the firm plot information for the show. You can see this below.

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy who may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Alongside the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that's pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

A first-look image has even been shared, which will likely have to satisfy the hunger of fans for some time, as no premiere date has been given, even if 2027 is likely a reasonable bet.