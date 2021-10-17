Prison Architect is getting a free trial on Nintendo Switch next week

HQ

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are being given access to another free game trial next week. From October 20-26, Prison Architect will be playable in its entirety and there's even the option to pre-download it right now if you're feeling really keen.

Prison Architect, if you are unaware, is a BAFTA-winning simulation title that tasks you with running your very own prison. Here you can customise and develop your very own dream home for criminals, and you're tasked with preventing riots, fires, and disease amognst inmates. The title also features several additional game modes too like the pretty self-explanatory Escape Mode and Online Mode that enables you to view the creations of other players.

We reviewed Prison Architect when it was initially released and in our review we said: "Overall Prison Architect is a very good game, and it brings new ideas and a new setting to a tired genre. The innovations offered herein keeps the game fresh and reward player investment, even with its tough challenges and a grim atmosphere."