Prison Architect

Prison Architect gets new expansion in June

Prison Architect: Island Bound is the next big Prison Architect expansion and it'll be available in June.

Double Eleven and Paradox Interactive announced the next expansion coming to the prison simulation game Prison Architect just recently and it's coming to PC and consoles pretty darn soon. On June 11, Prison Architect: Island Bound is set to release and it brings more buildings, security options, construction options, customisation and even helicopter and ferry transport options.

If you can't wait until the expansion's release, there's also a new free expansion available called Cleared for Transfer which is available on PC right now. Take a look at the Island Bound trailer below.

Prison Architect

