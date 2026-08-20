Prince Harry and Meghan expected to move back to the UK later this month

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After moving to the United States in early 2020 amid a rift in the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are soon set to relocate to the United Kingdom to live in a non-royal residence just outside of London.

As per BBC News, the pair are expected to complete the move by the end of August as their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are to be enrolled at a British school ahead of the academic year commencing in September.

What doesn't seem to be on the cards in regards to this move is the pair's return to royal duties, meaning they will continue their more civilian and individual lifestyles. Likewise, it's claimed King Charles was only informed about the relocation on Sunday, August 16, despite Prince Harry and Meghan also visiting the UK back in July to see the King and the rest of the royal family.