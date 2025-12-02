Prime Video's Tomb Raider adds another star to its cast in a regular and major role

HQ

After a long period of silence and concerns that it would not become a reality, earlier this year we finally got the news that Prime Video's adaptation of Tomb Raider was going ahead and that Sophie Turner would be leading the project in the role of Lara Croft.

Building on this, now we have an update on the cast as another star has joined the project. As per Variety, Martin Bobb-Semple has hopped onto the show in a role that we aren't yet informed about specifics for. Instead, all that we do know is that he will appear in a "regular and major role".

Otherwise, it's noted that production for the film will kick off in January and that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is attached as the creator, writer, and executive producer of the show that will no doubt premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2027.