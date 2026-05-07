Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, premieres in July

Fans of the Legally Blonde series will be well aware of the character of Elle Woods and her endeavours during law school and beyond, but what fans have never really experienced is Elle's time at high school. This will soon be about to change.

Prime Video has been working on a prequel series to Legally Blonde, which is known as Elle and which follows the titular character during her school days. It's regarded as a formative show that chronicles the days that helped shape Elle into the high-power lawyer she would eventually become, and it's a show that is being made under the stewardship of Reese Witherspoon, the original Elle.

Set to premiere on Prime Video on July 1, the show has now received a first teaser trailer that introduces fans to Lexi Minetree's version of the famous character. Needless to say, it's very, very pink, but you can watch it for yourself to determine whether you will be watching Elle when it kicks off in a few months.