Prime Video's docuseries on Pep Guardiola and Manchester City is full of incredible speeches

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Amazon Prime Video will release a documentary series about Pep Guardiola on Manchester City, titled A Beautiful Obsession, on Wednesday, centred on Guardiola's final two seasons, between 2024 and 2026. Coming from the height of winning four Premier League titles in a row, Manchester City went trophyless in 2024/25, although they did won the FA Cup and EFL Cup in 2025/26.

Therefore, the documentary has plenty of dramatic moments, some already "spoiled" by The Athletic, revealing, for example, that Guardiola had a major clash with captain Kyle Walker, who complained to the coach that he kept saying his name in "every fucking meeting" when complaining about players. "Maybe because you're a captain", Guardiola said, and Walker responded "You didn't want me to be a captain".

Later that same day, Guardiola was moved to tears and when he addressed the team, following a defeat against Liverpool in December 2024. "I won't stay here for the money or for the fact just to stay, I don't want to feel that I have to run away from you. If I am a problem, tell me. That is not going to change the love I have for you, not one second."

That episode in late 2024 happened when Guardiola was going through a divorce; the docuseries also show the moment in which Guardiola revealed to his players that he was going to a divorce. "Guys I want to confess something. I am fucking divorced from the most beautiful woman in your planet, my wife, my ex-wife. I love her unbelievably but we lost the passion. I love her? Yeah, absolutely. She loves me? Yeah, but we lost the passion."

But perhaps the most remarkable moment is an outburst Guardiola had last season, after a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen at home. "Because I work for you, I leave my life, my divorce, my family are away and everything, for all of you. And what do you give back? The fucking performance you have done, all of you. It's a disgrace, guys."

"I want to transmit that I love my job, and I want to give it to you, and you don't give it back, guys. And do you know what is going to happen? You will have another manager", he also says in the speech, that will be available for everyone to see in the series, streaming from August 19 on Amazon Prime Video.