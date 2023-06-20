Prepare for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One with this text-based Twitter game

HQ

It's less than a month before Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One lands in cinemas around the world and as part of the mega marketing push that this film has received, you can now partake in a text-based game on Twitter that will help you familiarise yourself with the main characters, their motivations and allegiances, and the many locations that the film's story will take us to.

To partake in the mini-game, simply head over and like the tweet embedded below. Shortly afterwards, the Mission: Impossible Twitter account will directly message you and allow you to start reviewing information about the film and the characters involved.

Once you review all of the data, it's mentioned that there will be another briefing coming soon, meaning it might be wise to keep tabs on your Twitter Messages in case another mini-game debuts in the future.

As for when Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is set to arrive, the film will land in theatres on July 14, 2023.