Pragmata

Pragmata set to release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Capcom's Pragmata has been confirmed to be a multi-platform title, releasing on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Last night, we reported about the new Capcom title Pragmata that was announced during Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal. It seems to be a fairly odd and unique adventure, and as we have now received the trailer for the game, you can check it out below for yourself.

We really have no clue what is going on - which is nice of course. We like to see Capcom trying something new instead of playing it safe. After the show ended, Capcom also revealed that Pragmata is coming for PC and Xbox Series X as well besides the obvious PlayStation 5.

Pragmata

