Pragmata, Romeo is a Dead Man rated in South Korea

While it's not always the case that an appearance on a ratings board means we'll soon see a release date for a game, the pattern is established enough that these appearances catch our eyes. Recently, two 2026 releases have popped up as being rated in South Korea.

They are Capcom's Pragmata and Grasshopper Studios' Romeo is a Dead Man, as caught by Gematsu. The former has been delayed multiple times, but seems as if it'll finally get its release next year, and might be aiming for a launch pretty soon.

Romeo is a Dead Man is an action game that sees you take on the role of an FBI space-time agent who has to hunt fugitives through different times and universes. It's going to have that typical Grasshopper weirdness to it, which has charmed fans throughout all of its releases.

No release date information has been given as yet, but we're hoping that with these ratings arriving in South Korea, more news isn't far away. Also, if you're wondering, Pragmata is rated for ages 12 and up, while Romeo is rated Not for minors. Probably about what we'd expect across the board.