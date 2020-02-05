Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid adds PS4 cross-play

The Power Ranger game franchise just became a bit more impressive as the 2.0 update released just recently, adding plenty of neat features to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. The game has had cross-play across PC, Switch and Xbox One and now, the PlayStation 4 player base can take part in cross-play as well. Apart from this much-anticipated feature, players will now also have access to online lobbies for up to eight players with four matches able to run simultaneously. All participants can then spectate while waiting for their turn.

Are you excited about the 2.0 update?