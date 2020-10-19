English
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now ready to be released

Sharpen your axe. Valhalla has gone gold.

Put the mead on ice, braid you beard, push out your long ship - Assassin's Creed Valhalla is about to be launched on November 10 and there won't be any development related delays. Ubisoft has now announced that it has reached gold status an thus the development is finished. This means we'll be able to explore Norway and conquer England just as planned.

We hope you have checked out our massive preview that was published last week, where we tell you all you need to know about the upcoming plundering, Viking style.

