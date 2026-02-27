Pokémon Winds/Waves announced, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027

HQ

Well, it finally happened. The Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents broadcast came to an end and revealed what we all have been waiting for. To mark 30 years of the pocket monster series, the long-anticipated 10th Generation has been revealed and will soon be making its arrival.

Known as Pokémon Winds/Waves, the two editions of the game will be debuting solely on Nintendo Switch 2 and will be launching sometime in 2027, meaning you'll have to remain content with 2026's offering of Pokopia, FireRed/LeafGreen, and the various updates to other existing titles.

Set in a new region, this game will be offering up an adventure that takes place on land but also (and for the first-time since the series went truly 3D) underwater, with three new starter Pokémon making their arrival and accompanying you along the journey. We aren't shown much else in regards to the other new pocket monsters this fresh realm will bring, but there are a lot of familiar creatures that inhabit the seas and fields.

While we'll keep exploring and delving deeper into the trailer for extra bits of information and clues about what to expect, you can see the announcement trailer for Pokémon Winds/Waves below.