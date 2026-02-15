Pokémon Pokopia will have plenty of post-credits content

HQ

The upcoming sandbox Pokémon Pokopia looks like it might be one of the IP's greatest spinoffs yet. As soon as it was revealed, people compared the game to Animal Crossing, but it seems that Pokémon Pokopia is looking to be a much more manageable sandbox experience.

Speaking to IGN, the game's director Takuto Edagawa explained that Pokémon Pokopia takes anywhere between 20 and 40 hours to beat. "So for this game, the main motivation for this game is typically not to go to the end roll [credits]. The whole concept is to create the world with Pokémon and live with the Pokémon. However, as an average, it'll be about 20 to 40 hours, but it would really depend on how the players play the game," he explained.

"There's more things to experience after the end roll [credits]. So it depends on what you mean by contents, but I believe that players are encouraged to and will be motivated to continue to play the game."

So, even if you think you've done it all after 40 hours, it seems that the game will be packed with plenty to do after the credits roll. If you want to read more about some hands-on experience with Pokémon Pokopia, check out our preview here.