Pokémon Pokopia reveals new Pokémon variants in extended trailer

Pokémon Pokopia is just a few months away, expected to launch on the 5th of March, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, and recently The Pokémon Company dropped an extended overview trailer giving us a look at the game world, mechanics, and - most interestingly - new Pokémon variants.

At the end of the trailer you can see below, we got a look at a bleak, pale-looking Pikachu known as Peakychu, as well as a Snorlax so sleepy he got covered in moss. That variant is known as Mosslax, and he's joined by Professor Tangrowth, as well as Smearguru, variants of Tangrowth and Smeargle respectively.

We're not sure whether these variants are singular Pokémon designed for the game, or whether they'll be making it into future appearances, but right now their main goal is to assist you in making your own Pokémon paradise in Pokopia.