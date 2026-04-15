Pokémon Pokopia has a limited-time jump rope contest starting late this week

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Pokémon Pokopia was described as an Animal Crossing clone featuring Pokémon when it was announced and many were almost disappointed that this likely meant we'd have to wait even longer for Animal Crossing's return. Once the game was released, however, it became clear that it was much more than that, and it became incredibly popular.

Now, The Pokémon Company wants to ensure there are always plenty of activities and things to do in the game to entertain its massive audience. That's why they've announced Bulbasaur's Jump Rope Contest. It's a limited-time event (19-26 April) that's pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a jump rope contest.

If you want to participate, you'll need to have completed the quest Yawn up a storm in Withered Wasteland, but once that's done, you can simply register your interest with Bulbasaur outside the Pokémon Center. The more jumps you complete, the better prizes you can look forward to. On the website, we can also read:

"You can also meet up with other players either in their worlds or on Cloud Islands to participate in a multiplayer jump rope contest!

"In another player's world, both the host and guests can participate in the jump rope contest, including those playing in spectator mode. The highest number of jumps recorded by any participating player will become that world's high score, but only the host will receive prizes."

With that said, we wish everyone the best of luck.