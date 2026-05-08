Pokémon Pokopia, FireRed and LeafGreen, and Tomodachi Life dominate Nintendo's latest sales figures

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Nintendo just released its latest financial figures, and they're looking really strong for Pokémon. The biggest releases of the year from one of the world's most beloved franchises may have come in the form of a spin-off and rerelease, but they've both done incredibly well in the weeks since their launch.

In the six weeks since Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen landed, the rereleases have sold 4 million copies as per Nintendo's latest figures. Pokémon Pokopia has also sold the same amount, in less time at 5 weeks since its launch. It's also impressive Pokopia managed to sell so well, considering that the game is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, when the console isn't nearly as widespread as the original Switch is yet.

As we look beyond Pokémon, though, we see that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has also been a bit of a monster on the Switch and Switch 2. In just two weeks, the game has sold more than 3.8 million units, showcasing there's an interest from Nintendo fans for games that don't necessarily fall into the usual franchises of Mario, Pokémon, Zelda, Kirby, etc.