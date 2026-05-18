Pokémon meets Stardew Valley in the very ambitious fan project Pokémon Farwinds

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It's hard to create fan projects based on Nintendo's brands because they're often quick to step in and shut them down with pretty harsh legal threats. Nevertheless, Pokémon Farwinds is still alive and well, and it looks set to be a real dream game for Pokémon enthusiasts, developed by the Spanish group Sky Fangames.

Here, you'll find no dudebro-inspired gym leaders, and there's no noble end goal where you try to live up to some relative's legacy by forcing innocent little creatures to battle each other for your own amusement. Instead, it's all about creating a cosy Pokémon farm with everything that entails: pastures for your pocket monsters, crops to grow, and terrain to terraform. Plus, of course, you'll need to sell your goods and trade with others to get what you're missing, and there are even elements of interior design and dating.

In short, Harvest Moon meets Stardew Valley, and mini-games are also promised. Sky Fangames writes that this is their most ambitious game yet, and hopefully a demo isn't far off.

Check out the images below, while hoping that Nintendo will reach out to the developers and give it an official launch, or what do you think?