Pokémon Europe International Championships attendees will be able to play Pokémon Pokopia this weekend

HQ

Things are really picking up for the Nintendo Switch 2 this year, as Mario Tennis Fever debuts in a few days and will then be followed in less than a month by another Switch 2 exclusive, this time tied to the Pokémon franchise. Specifically, we're talking about Pokémon Pokopia, which will debut in full on March 5, but which players will be able to get an early taste of as soon as this coming weekend.

As part of the 2026 Pokémon Europe International Championships that are being held in London between February 13-15, it has been revealed that Pokémon Pokopia will have a playable demo at the event that will let attendees become a Ditto and begin to build a new life with the help of various recruited Pokémon allies.

The full extent of the demo has not been outlined, but if you are on the fence about snagging a copy of Pokopia, it might be worth heading to the Championships and trying out the demo in one of the game's first-ever playable opportunities.