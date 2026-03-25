Pokémon Champions will launch in two weeks

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The year of Pokémania continues. Following the arrival of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen and then Pokémon Pokopia shortly afterwards, it has been confirmed that Pokémon Champions will be debuting in as soon as two week's time.

Previously confirmed for an April launch, clearly the game was set to arrive sooner than many expected, as the launch date is set for April 8, when the title launches as a Nintendo Switch title that offers a Switch 2 Upgrade Pack at launch to serve up increased visual performance on the successor system in a free update.

We're told in a press release that Pokémon Champions will be arriving on mobile devices sometime later in 2026, with no date given. What we also do know is that the title will support Pokemon Home integration, meaning you can bring your captured pocket monsters from other games into this project to continue battling and hunting for the title of champion.

Lastly, we're told that a few new Mega Evolutions will be featured in Champions, namely the starter trio from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, as Mega Meganium, Mega Emboar, and Mega Feraligatr will all be present. Each Pokémon will also get a few new moves as you can read below.



Mega Meganium introduces the new Ability Mega Sol, which lets the Pokémon use its moves as if the weather were harsh sunlight.



Mega Emboar's Mold Breaker allows it to ignore opposing Abilities when using moves.



Mega Feraligatr's new Ability Dragonize converts its Normal‑type moves into Dragon‑type moves and boosts their power by 20%.



Will you be checking out Pokémon Champions in a fortnight?