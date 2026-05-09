Pokémon becomes toilet paper in a new bizarre Nintendo product

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Nintendo is usually very strict about who is allowed to use its trademarks, with high standards for quality and permitted uses. Just this week, for example, Mario's creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, said he had forbidden Illumination from including any sexual references whatsoever in The Super Mario movies.

On the other hand, Pokémon on toilet paper doesn't seem to be a problem. Nerdist reports that Renova has released a series of Pokémon toilet paper rolls featuring 79 different monsters. So if you've always felt that, say, Lapras or Rayquaza should be flushed down the toilet once and for all, you can now make that a reality... literally.

Unfortunately, this Pokémon-adorned toilet paper is only available in South Korea, but there's surely an importer or someone on eBay who can help you get your hands on a few rolls. Then it's just a matter of letting Pikachu and the others pocket monsters help you out even after the toughest taco nights.