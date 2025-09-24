Plenty of new Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake features shown in new trailer

HQ

Fans seem to love Square Enix's so-called HD-2D graphics, which manage to make games feel both modern and retro. After the huge success of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, fans are now looking forward to the sequel in the form of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (don't be fooled by the numbering, this is the chronologically correct order to play).

Square Enix has now released a new trailer showcasing the latter, and this time the focus is on the new features found in the adventure. And these are no small additions, but new dungeons, smoother ways to learn abilities, and much more.

Check out the video below to see what we have to look forward to when it launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on October 30.