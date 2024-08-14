Helldivers II director promises improvements after Escalation of Freedom update backlash

HQ

Helldivers II might not be as blisteringly hot as it was when it first launched, but the game still pulls in tens of thousands of players every day and has a community that loves it dearly. However, sometimes there's a rift between that community and the updates that are brought out, which has especially been the case with the Escalation of Freedom update.

As game director Mikael Eriksson wrote in a lengthy post on Reddit, the devs have been aware of the fan response, and are looking to take action. "As many of you have pointed out, and we agree, what matters most now is action. Not talk," he wrote.

And so, within the next 60 days we can expect some big and serious changes to the game. The team at Arrowhead Game Studios are looking at re-examining their approach to balance, so that it makes the game more fun overall. They'll also be updating fire damage, stopping excessive ragdolling, improving game performance, and more.

As well, from a bigger picture point of view, the team wants to allow an opt-in beta for future big updates, post more player surveys, and improve the process of patch notes. Improvements are on their way now, but each time there's a stumble like this, it does force some players to wonder whether Super Earth is a just cause after all.