PlayStation Plus prices are going up "due to ongoing market conditions"

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PlayStation Plus prices are going up in key regions, as Sony looks to combat the global economic market that we live in right now. The subscription service, which is required if you're going to play games on your PS5 online, is getting a monthly price rise, and three-month price rise, only for new customers.

So, if you're already paying your subscription, you don't have to worry, unless you're in Turkey or India apparently, and don't let your subscription lapse. The prices for new subscribers effectively increase by £1, $1, and €1 per month, so the new one-month subscription costs $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 and three-month subscriptions are $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 according to a new post from PlayStation's social media.

These changes will go into effect on the 20th of May, or tomorrow if you're reading this on the day of publication. This price hike comes after Sony already raised the cost of a PS5, and Xbox cut the price of Game Pass Ultimate (despite having raised it months before). It's quite an unpopular move with PlayStation gamers, as PlayStation Plus is seen as quite an essential part of gaming on PlayStation, unless you only ever want to play offline. Considering the basic tier has been affected as well, this mean anyone who wants to hop online has to pay the new toll.