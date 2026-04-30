EA Sports FC 26 headlines May's PlayStation Plus line-up

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It's almost a new month and you know what that means; more PlayStation Plus games! Sony has revealed the three titles that will be offered as part of the service throughout May, with these games becoming available on May 5 and replacing April's range of Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream.

As for the three games that are featured for all PlayStation Plus subscribers regardless of tier (Premium, Extra, and Essential), they are EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Nine Sols.

While the latter two are simply complete games to add you your collection, the former even includes a EA Sports FC 26 PlayStation Plus Icons Pack, which is regarded as a "special add-on entitlement" that gives players access to a few key players to get them on their way in the sports project.

Will you be playing any of these games this month?