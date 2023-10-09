PlayStation Plus expands with Sony's film streaming service

HQ

It has become more expensive to be a subscriber of PlayStation Plus, but in return it will now also be possible to stream films via the service, which is not bad at all. Every month, 100 selected films will be available to watch at no extra cost and in addition to this, it is also possible to rent or buy more than 2000 new and old films from Sony.

The streaming service previously known as Bravia Core will be available to all those who subscribe to PlayStation Plus Deluxe or Premium, the more expensive options. Essential customers will still be able to rent or buy films but will lose the option of 100 free titles each month.

Bravia Core has distinguished itself from other streaming services by offering better picture and sound quality with a bitrate of up to 80 Mbps, which is more or less equivalent to a 4K UHD Blu-ray. In comparison, Netflix streams are often around 20 Mbps.

Is this something you will benefit from?