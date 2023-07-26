PlayStation Plus Essential's free games for August revealed

HQ

Time flies, so we've already arrived at the last Wednesday of July. This means it's time to unveil the three games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will get for free as part of their membership throughout next month.

The trio is once again pretty impressive, as the three PS Plus Essential games in August will be PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death's Door. They'll replace Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling: Extinction is Forever on the 1st of August and can be redeemed for free until the 5th of September.

Yesterday, we learned that Sea of Stars will be free for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers when it launches on the 29th of August as well, so it's a very good month for people on all Plus tiers.