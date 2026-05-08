Players finally discover Diablo 4's secret cow level

HQ

It sure took a while, but a bunch of dedicated players have finally managed to find the secret Cow Level in Diablo 4. This required solving an almost absurd puzzle, in which a series of odd items had to be collected and combined in the Horadric Cube.

Just like previous games, a glorious cow-slaughtering spree awaits anyone who visits the Cow Level. And if you do manage to defeat The Cow King, you're rewarded with a wonderfully ridiculous Mythic Unique item: Cow King's Crown. Which gives your character various bonuses depending on the day of the week. In short, a proper piece of junk that's mostly just damn funny.

Check out the clip below to see how you can uncover this cow-tastically well-kept secret for yourself. It's a moo-st see.