Players can test drive RiMS Racing for free this week

HQ

HQ

RaceWard Studio is giving players the chance to test-drive its two-wheeled racer RiMS Racing throughout this week. The free trial is, however, limited to just three hours on consoles, but on PC you can spend an unlimited amount of time engaging in races.

The free trial on PC is set to take place October 25 (6pm BST / 7pm CEST) - October 27 (6pm BST / 7pm CEST) and on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series it will be held October 29th (6pm BST / 7pm CEST) - November 1st (6pm GMT / 7pm CET).

In addition to the free trial, players will be able to claim a free Bloody Beetroots DLC pack from October 29 - 31 (it will be available until November 1 on PC). The DLC is in celebration of the release of the RiMS Racing Soundtrack EP from Italian dance artist Bloody Beetroots. The musicians have had a hand in the creative process, as the colours were curated by them. You can take a look at all the content contained in the DLC below: