Play Marvel's Midnight Suns for free this weekend

As you probably know, Microsoft has a program they call Free Play Days, where they every week offer Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers a selection of games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost during the weekend.

This one is a little extra nice though. As we previously reported, Far Cry 5 is included in this offer (also for PC and Playstation), but you also get the chance to try the still fairly new and very entertaining Marvel's Midnight Suns in a so-called Enhanced Edition and Bassmaster Fishing 2022.

The offer is valid until 09:00 (CET) on Monday morning, and until then the games are heavily discounted if you want to invest in any of them.