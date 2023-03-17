Far Cry 5 celebrates 5th birthday with 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series

HQ

Earlier this week, Ubisoft reminded us that Far Cry 5 will be five years old later this month, and teased that this would be celebrated with a "highly requested feature for next-gen consoles". You didn't have to be the sharpest tool in the shed to know what the publisher was eluding to, and it's actually here already.

A new update is now available for Far Cry 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and downloading it means you'll be able to enjoy the already great game in 60 frames-per-second. This doesn't come at the cost of image quality either. In fact, the update means we get to play in 4K on Xbox Series X, 2880x1620 on PlayStation 5 and good old 1080p on Xbox Series S.

These upgrades won't just bring some old players back. They might even bring some news ones in soon, as Far Cry 5 is getting a free weekend from March 23-27 on all platforms.

Should more games get these kinds of upgrades such a long time after launch or is it too late?