Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 celebrates 5th birthday with 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series

The American adventure has gotten old, but it just got better.

HQ

Earlier this week, Ubisoft reminded us that Far Cry 5 will be five years old later this month, and teased that this would be celebrated with a "highly requested feature for next-gen consoles". You didn't have to be the sharpest tool in the shed to know what the publisher was eluding to, and it's actually here already.

A new update is now available for Far Cry 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and downloading it means you'll be able to enjoy the already great game in 60 frames-per-second. This doesn't come at the cost of image quality either. In fact, the update means we get to play in 4K on Xbox Series X, 2880x1620 on PlayStation 5 and good old 1080p on Xbox Series S.

These upgrades won't just bring some old players back. They might even bring some news ones in soon, as Far Cry 5 is getting a free weekend from March 23-27 on all platforms.

Should more games get these kinds of upgrades such a long time after launch or is it too late?

HQ
Far Cry 5

