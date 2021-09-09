Play Madden NFL 22 for free this weekend

HQ

Have you've been on the fence about whether you are going to get Madden NFL 22 this year to be able to enjoy football in the new generation, but been hesitant because of the mixed reviews? Well, then EA has some good news for you.

Madden NFL 22 is free to play this weekend for all formats, starting today all the way until Monday morning, which is fitting considering that the NFL season is in fact starting today as well with Dallas Cowboys playing the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you like the game and decides to buy it, you will be able to keep your save file and everything you have accomplished in the game as well.