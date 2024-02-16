English
Sonic Superstars

Play as Shadow in Sonic Superstars... almost

A new free outfit has come to Sega's platformer.

Unfortunately, the fan favourite Shadow is not available as a playable character in last year's magnificent platformer Sonic Superstars. But now Sega has decided to remedy this, at least to some extent, to celebrate the announcement of Sonic x Shadow Generations (a remaster of Sonic Generations).

They have now added a cosmetic costume for Sonic, which makes him look like Shadow. It is now available, and to make things even better - it's completely free for you. Take a look at what Sonic looks like with the Shadow outfit in the trailer below.

Sonic Superstars

