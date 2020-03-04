Cookies

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville added to EA Access

The latest game in the series has been added to the Vault, so expect an influx of new players.

EA was among the first publishers to launch a Spotify-inspired subscription service for games in the form of EA Access for Xbox One. It rapidly became popular and was later added to PC and finally also PlayStation 4. And now EA has announced that a new title has been added to its so-called vault of games: Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

If you are an EA Access or Origin Access subscriber, you will also be awarded 30,000 coins from Rux's Emporium every month (Premier subscribers can also look forward to 200 Rainbow Stars as well, each month - you lucky devils). We really appreciated the game in our review and we recommend you to check this one out if you haven't already as it offers fun, action, and plenty of content.

