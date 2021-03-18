Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo's roster of creatures to expand with Southeast Asia Animal Pack

The pack includes clouded leopards, Malayan tapirs, and proboscis monkeys.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Players of Planet Zoo will be pleased to hear that a new animal-focused expansion is debuting in the game later this month. Releasing on March 30, the Southeast Asia Animal Pack introduces more creatures than any DLC release for the game to date and it retails for £7.99 (€9.99).

The animals debuting within the pack include the clouded leopard, sun bear, proboscis monkey, binturong, Malayan tapir, Ussuri dhole, North Sulawesi babirusa and giant Malaysian leaf insect. Alongside their additions, there's also said to be a new new timed scenario based in Perak, Malaysia. This will task the player with rescuing a failing zoo set in a tropical rainforest biome.

You can check out the new trailer for the Southeast Asia Animal Pack below:

Planet Zoo

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Planet ZooScore

Planet Zoo
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Those looking for a modern take on zoo management should definitely give this a go."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy