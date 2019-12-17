Planet Zoo's Arctic Pack lands with a launch trailer

Not too long ago we reported that Frontier Developments' Planet Zoo is getting an Arctic Pack, and this has just landed today for £7.99 ($9.99 USD, or €9.99), along with a brand new launch trailer introducing us to the cold content.

This isn't exactly festive, but it's definitely seasonal, as we get introduced to the Arctic Wolf, Polar Bear, Dall Sheep, and Reindeer in this DLC, so it's a good way to feel festive when managing your ideal zoo.

A free update has also landed for all players, bringing various improvements to the game, but if you'd rather see the new animals that are coming in the Arctic Pack, check out the trailer below, which also includes the Aurora Borealis too.

Will you get this expansion?

